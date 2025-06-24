Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBD. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Huber Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Argus raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.