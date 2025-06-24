Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Melius Research raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.29.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.0%

WCN stock opened at $187.49 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.36 and a 52-week high of $201.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

