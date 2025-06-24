Waste Management Stocks To Watch Today – June 22nd

Waste Management, Halliburton, Fluor, Rockwell Automation, Tetra Tech, Cemex, and NOV are the seven Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that collect, process, recycle and dispose of municipal solid waste, industrial refuse and hazardous materials. These firms typically operate under long-term service contracts and benefit from steady cash flows, regulatory-driven demand and growing sustainability initiatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $231.94. 2,583,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,385. The stock has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.04. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $196.59 and a 1-year high of $242.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WM

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $22.26. 22,505,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,174,915. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Shares of FLR stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $49.55. 8,491,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,711. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.64. Fluor has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $60.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLR

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $320.97. 1,083,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,072. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $328.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Tetra Tech (TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,048,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,258. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTEK

Cemex (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

NYSE CX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,947,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,898,606. Cemex has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CX

NOV (NOV)

NOV Inc. designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

NYSE NOV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,521,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,617. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOV

Read More