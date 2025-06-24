Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $8.27 Million Stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,843 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 120,050.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCEF opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

