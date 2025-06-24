Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,703 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $11,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,819,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,215,000 after buying an additional 1,646,293 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in REV Group by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,185,000 after acquiring an additional 524,369 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,749,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,203,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 136,700 shares during the last quarter.

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of REVG opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.12.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. REV Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REVG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other REV Group news, CEO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny sold 92,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $4,058,701.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,635,828.18. This represents a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

