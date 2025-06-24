Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Welltower by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $154.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.12. The company has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $158.55.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

