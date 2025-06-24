West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WST opened at $217.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.43 and a 1 year high of $352.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.77.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

