XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.29 and traded as high as $26.33. XOMA Royalty shares last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 158,454 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of XOMA Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on XOMA Royalty in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded XOMA Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $313.85 million, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.94.

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. XOMA Royalty had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million. Analysts anticipate that XOMA Royalty Corporation will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XOMA Royalty news, CEO Owen Hughes sold 25,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $650,667.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,351.38. This trade represents a 29.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Bradley Sitko acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 5,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,611.50. The trade was a 65.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,178 shares of company stock worth $636,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XOMA Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

