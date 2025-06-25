1,000 Shares in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 376.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,360,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Targa Resources from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.07.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP stock opened at $167.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.07. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.56 and a 12-month high of $218.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

