100,000 Shares in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heights Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ondas by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Heights Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,811,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844,401 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ondas by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 103,570 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ondas by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 206,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Ondas in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 412.92% and a negative return on equity of 232.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

