10,279 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Entegris by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $147.57.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ENTG

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.