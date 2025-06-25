10,875 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,875 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 408.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,025,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,408,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481,232 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 54,220.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,912,639 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $255,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $228,714,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 32,837.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,348,131 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Illumina by 2,057.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 922,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $73,174,000 after acquiring an additional 879,533 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.10.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 25.54% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. This trade represents a 32.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Illumina from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.39.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

