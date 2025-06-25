11,050 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Okta by 3,507.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Okta by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.59.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA opened at $98.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.40, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.84. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.69.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.14 million. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,389.73. This represents a 26.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $58,268.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,021.28. This trade represents a 17.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,935 shares of company stock worth $1,100,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

