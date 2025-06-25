1,233 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.20, for a total transaction of $613,036.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,558.40. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.18, for a total value of $3,072,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,853,094.50. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $15,177,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $589.55 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $484.05 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $566.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.