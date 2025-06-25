12,499 Shares in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RB Global by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in RB Global by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in RB Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in RB Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RB Global during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Stock Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.38 and a 52-week high of $109.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. RB Global had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $392,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,872.58. This trade represents a 12.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew John Fesler sold 9,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $950,334.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $579,311.04. The trade was a 62.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,075 shares of company stock worth $2,007,349. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

