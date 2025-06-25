12,656 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mindset Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $241.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.64 and a 1 year high of $247.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 52.93%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total transaction of $864,392.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total value of $251,214.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,685.40. The trade was a 49.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.