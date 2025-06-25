14,407 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 908.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,531,000 after acquiring an additional 55,845,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 914.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 929.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,082 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $96.33.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. The trade was a 43.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,663,800. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 667,000 shares of company stock worth $29,949,340 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

