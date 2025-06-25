1,850 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $349,699,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $163,409,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 12,313.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,237,000 after buying an additional 1,491,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,296,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,700,000 after buying an additional 1,357,753 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Aflac by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,753,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,181,000 after buying an additional 1,232,683 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.93.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $104.18 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.76 and a 200 day moving average of $105.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,149.60. This represents a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

