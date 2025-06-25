2,000 Shares in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,921,000 after acquiring an additional 221,715 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 206,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 204,095 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2,940.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 102,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 98,667 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2,486.1% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 82,266 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,778,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

GLTR stock opened at $138.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.56. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $141.96.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

