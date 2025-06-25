22,900 Shares in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 5.8% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 63.3% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,918,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,284,000 after buying an additional 1,131,625 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 21,353 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1,011.00 and a beta of 0.38. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

