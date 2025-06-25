2,866 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in STERIS by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $534,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $238,836,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $223,987,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 35,759.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,980,000 after buying an additional 409,093 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,130,000 after buying an additional 378,252 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,945.60. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. This represents a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Up 1.2%

STE stock opened at $239.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.94. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $200.98 and a 1-year high of $252.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.69.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 36.77%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

