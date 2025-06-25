290 Shares in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFMO. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 4,627.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 270,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after acquiring an additional 264,670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,086,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 479,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,802,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 3.5%

VFMO opened at $169.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $179.56.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

