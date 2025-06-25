4,585 Shares in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,456,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,811.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,278,000. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,000.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 15.3%

BATS:DIHP opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.90. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.