700 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Mplx by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $54.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.45%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

