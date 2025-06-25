8,322 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
NYSE:WSM opened at $157.86 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.63.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.
Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma
In related news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $1,212,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,002.65. The trade was a 32.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $628,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,031,138.68. This trade represents a 9.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,227 shares of company stock worth $18,520,913 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.75.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
