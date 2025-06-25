abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1,351.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $332,000.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

PPLT stock opened at $119.87 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $82.35 and a 52-week high of $121.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.35.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

