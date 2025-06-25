Adam Winslow Acquires 49 Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Adam Winslow purchased 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £150.92 ($205.45).

Adam Winslow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Adam Winslow bought 50 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 302 ($4.11) per share, for a total transaction of £151 ($205.55).

On Monday, April 28th, Adam Winslow purchased 53 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £148.40 ($202.01).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 306.73 ($4.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 147.10 ($2.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 310 ($4.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 293.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 274.93.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

