Advisor Resource Council Invests $118,000 in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CommScope by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 22,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in CommScope by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 826.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Price Performance

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.29. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $7.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. CommScope had a net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CommScope

CommScope Company Profile

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.