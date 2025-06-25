Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its target price raised by analysts at Bank of America from $170.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEM. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $120.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $63.93 and a 12-month high of $126.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

