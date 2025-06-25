Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) Shares Down 9.8% – Should You Sell?

Airspan Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $24.27. Approximately 2,237,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,800,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Airspan Networks Trading Down 9.8%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.27.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks, Inc engages in the provision of 4G and 5G network densification solutions. Its products include AirSON, aCore, iRelay, iBridge, and Netspan. The company was founded by Paul N. Senior in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

