Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,597 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,116,398 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $489,383,000 after acquiring an additional 690,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,454,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,427,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $232,198,000 after buying an additional 81,744 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,215,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $211,935,000 after buying an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,861,845 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $178,085,000 after purchasing an additional 163,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

In related news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,004,273.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,079.75. The trade was a 23.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $333,873.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,981.18. The trade was a 26.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $80.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.33. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

