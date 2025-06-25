Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Allegion by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Allegion by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Allegion by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE stock opened at $143.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.87. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $156.10.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.53 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 16.28%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.33.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

