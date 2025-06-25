Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 170,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $195.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $5,742,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,555,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,070 shares of company stock valued at $37,745,632 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $166.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

