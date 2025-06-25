Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 15,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 281,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $166.77 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $1,962,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,333.08. This represents a 19.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,070 shares of company stock worth $37,745,632. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.83.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

