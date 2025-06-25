Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $17.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

In related news, COO Scott Lish sold 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $251,587.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 748,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,522.26. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $47,991.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,065.99. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,065 shares of company stock worth $3,633,172. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $135,874,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,185,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,806 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,989,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,780 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 1,818.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,669 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $11.35 on Friday. Alphatec has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,657.19%. The firm had revenue of $169.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

