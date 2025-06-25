Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $54,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at $432,532,102.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $212.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

