Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amcor were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 20.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 120,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. Amcor PLC has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMCR

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.