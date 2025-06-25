Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $1.93 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 5,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 58,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 49,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $212.77 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.64.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,984,909. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

