Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COLD. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

COLD stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $628.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.18 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,900. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,100. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 35,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 857,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after acquiring an additional 57,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,237,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

