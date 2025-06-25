Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $3.11. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 71,087 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Up 7.5%

The firm has a market cap of $61.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 5.40% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

