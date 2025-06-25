Analysts Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) PT at $28.43

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COHU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $19.67 on Friday. Cohu has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $914.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Cohu had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 40.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 321,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 55.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 2,042.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 155,082 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

