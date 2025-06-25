Analysts Set Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Target Price at $248.17

Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.61.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $197.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Danaher has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.06.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,130,740,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $833,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 24,958.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Danaher by 4,248.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,347,000 after buying an additional 1,601,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

