Analysts Set Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Target Price at $5.10

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 5,305.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 81,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.58. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 206.05%. The business had revenue of $59.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

