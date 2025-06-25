Analysts Set Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Price Target at $58.38

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

D stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

