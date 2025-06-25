Analysts Set Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) PT at $75.73

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on Dutch Bros and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BROS

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 531,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $38,280,502.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,373,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,970,654.66. The trade was a 18.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 540,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $35,655,076.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,099,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,461,959.05. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $237,721,138 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 638.6% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of BROS stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.73. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $86.88.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.