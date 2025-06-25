Analysts Set Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Target Price at $186.35

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.08.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $194.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Expedia Group Stock Performance
Expedia Group stock opened at $169.22 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $110.20 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Expedia Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.
Expedia Group Company Profile
Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.
