Analysts Set Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Target Price at $186.35

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $194.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $670,565,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $227,174,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3,369.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $172,995,000 after purchasing an additional 999,454 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 174.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,283 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $235,592,000 after purchasing an additional 917,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $82,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $169.22 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $110.20 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

