Analysts Set German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) PT at $45.20

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

In other news, Director Jason M. Kelly sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $99,468.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,667.15. This represents a 17.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased 341 shares of company stock valued at $13,002 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 357,360 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,748,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,336,000 after purchasing an additional 40,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 109,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $19,336,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $38.47 on Friday. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.88.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $81.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. Analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

