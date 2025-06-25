Analysts Set HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Price Target at $14.00

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,260,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,115,053 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580,718 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 14,423,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,281,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,428 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,149,134 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

HBM opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.92. HudBay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HudBay Minerals will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

