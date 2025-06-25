Analysts Set HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Price Target at $14.00

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBMGet Free Report) (TSE:HBM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HudBay Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,260,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,115,053 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580,718 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 14,423,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,281,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,428 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,149,134 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals Trading Up 0.8%

HBM opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.92. HudBay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBMGet Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HudBay Minerals will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

