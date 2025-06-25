Analysts Set Kellanova (NYSE:K) Target Price at $79.75

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.75.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

NYSE:K opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. Kellanova has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $83.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.82.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $9,399,243.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,274,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,929,777.93. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock worth $112,416,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

