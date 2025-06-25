Analysts Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Target Price at $130.50

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Post from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

In related news, Director William P. Stiritz bought 186,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.11 per share, for a total transaction of $20,375,201.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,298,667 shares in the company, valued at $469,027,556.37. This represents a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $190,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,546.47. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Post by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Post by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Post by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post stock opened at $110.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.49. Post has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. Post had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Post’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

